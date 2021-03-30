LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 116.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 76,234 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,265 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

NCLH stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

