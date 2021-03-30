LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,015 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.79% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $268,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 142.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,284,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,213 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

