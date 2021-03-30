Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.30-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.55-5.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.42 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.86-0.90 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $387.19.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.76. The stock had a trading volume of 102,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,874. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $177.77 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Earnings History and Estimates for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit