Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.30-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.55-5.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.42 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.86-0.90 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $387.19.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.76. The stock had a trading volume of 102,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,874. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $177.77 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

