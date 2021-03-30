Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the February 28th total of 56,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. 57,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. Manning & Napier has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $110.73 million, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 3.06.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter.

In other Manning & Napier news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $39,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.