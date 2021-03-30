Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

