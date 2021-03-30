Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the February 28th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,467,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,444,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.48 million. Analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

