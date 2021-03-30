Marc A. Crisafulli Sells 10,000 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BALY traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.07. 364,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,803. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -153.65 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard General L.P. purchased a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,760,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,815,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $11,294,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

