Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of AON by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $2,204,000. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 9.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AON by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 51,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.46.

NYSE:AON opened at $233.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $151.04 and a 52-week high of $235.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

