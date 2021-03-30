Mariner LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.30.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $229.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.28 and a 200-day moving average of $192.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $236.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

