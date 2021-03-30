Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $843,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $125.42 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $136.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

