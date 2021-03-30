Mariner LLC Purchases 5,455 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.71. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $59.30 and a 12-month high of $96.93.

