Mariner LLC Sells 33,899 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,899 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

