Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the February 28th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DRKOF stock remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,677. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16. Martello Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Martello Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Martello Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martello Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit