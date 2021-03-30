Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,596 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of Matador Resources worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,069,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

