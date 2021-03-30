MAX Exchange Token 1-Day Volume Tops $121,033.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $888,493.22 and approximately $121,033.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,269.54 or 1.00000436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00033850 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011021 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.48 or 0.00301128 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.20 or 0.00369836 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.44 or 0.00697559 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00110151 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001995 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

