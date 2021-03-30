MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.30

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.30 and traded as high as C$16.49. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$16.49, with a volume of 14,055 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$409.31 million and a P/E ratio of 9.42.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

