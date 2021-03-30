Metaverse ETP Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $32.04 million and $1.01 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,848.93 or 0.03132684 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00022259 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,078,079 coins and its circulating supply is 78,577,980 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

