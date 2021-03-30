Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Update

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $36.69. 14,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,398. Methanex has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $811.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FIL Ltd raised its position in Methanex by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $36,165,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Methanex by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 215,929 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $5,345,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,560 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEOH. Barclays cut their price target on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

