Metronome One Day Volume Reaches $144,155.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004653 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $31.79 million and approximately $144,155.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00058663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00260741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.10 or 0.00935142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00049386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00077456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00031795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,906,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,572,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

