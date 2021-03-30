Michael Romanko Sells 9,079 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $190.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,720. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.99. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.30 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

