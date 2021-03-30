Micron Technology (MU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Micron Technology to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

