Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.30.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock opened at $86.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.