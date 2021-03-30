Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,918,976 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 432,300 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $871,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

MSFT stock opened at $235.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

