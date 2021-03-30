Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.41. 10,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $148.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,045,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.