MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $627,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

