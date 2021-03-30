MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $211.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $231.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

