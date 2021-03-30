MiL.k (MLK) Market Capitalization Tops $140.82 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 53.7% higher against the US dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $140.82 million and $372.93 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00003052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00057787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00228596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.12 or 0.00889692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00050227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00076129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00030440 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

