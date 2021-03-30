MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $153.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $547,801.08 and $153.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,039.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,848.84 or 0.03131547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.34 or 0.00334249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.11 or 0.00901286 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.48 or 0.00419176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.82 or 0.00363863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00263079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00022684 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Token Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

