Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 1,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 150,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a market cap of $584.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70). Research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 60,950 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

