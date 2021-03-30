Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,535,000 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 9,714,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,253.4 days.

Mitsubishi Motors stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Motors has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

Get Mitsubishi Motors alerts:

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles and its component parts in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers passenger vehicles and cars; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.