Moneytoken Market Cap Tops $870,548.43 (IMT)

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Moneytoken has traded up 78.8% against the US dollar. Moneytoken has a market capitalization of $870,548.43 and approximately $23,495.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moneytoken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moneytoken Coin Profile

Moneytoken (CRYPTO:IMT) is a coin. Moneytoken’s total supply is 19,155,705,310 coins and its circulating supply is 9,430,337,527 coins. Moneytoken’s official Twitter account is @MoneyToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moneytoken is moneytoken.com . The official message board for Moneytoken is medium.com/@moneytoken

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneyToken is a blockchain-based financial lending platform that allows the participants to hold onto their cryptocurrency and spend cash at the same time. The MoneyToken platform offers the participants the option to take out a loan using their cryptocurrency asset, in exchange, they receive a loan amount in a stable currency. To complete the agreement the user needs to pay back the loan to receive the digital asset back. The IMT Token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 utility token used as a deposit method, discount on the platform fees and provides the opportunity to become a creditor. “

Moneytoken Coin Trading

