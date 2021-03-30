Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Shares Sold by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of NYSE EDD opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

