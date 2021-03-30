Morgan Stanley Has $258.23 Million Stock Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,861,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 146,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of NanoString Technologies worth $258,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,357,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $519,908.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $893,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,597 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,631. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. On average, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.