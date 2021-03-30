Morgan Stanley Purchases 219,428 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,415,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cigna were worth $294,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $247.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.44 and a 200 day moving average of $204.06. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $248.84. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,371 shares of company stock valued at $35,980,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

