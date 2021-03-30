Morgan Stanley Purchases 269,575 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 11.84% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $231,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,870,000 after buying an additional 31,268 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after buying an additional 42,612 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $115.90 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $59.31 and a 12 month high of $137.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.72.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

