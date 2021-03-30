Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $21.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 102.96 and a beta of 1.03. MorphoSys has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $35.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

