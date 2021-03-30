Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SAFRY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Safran from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.51. Safran has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

