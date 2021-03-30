Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASMIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ASM International stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 725. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $302.00.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

