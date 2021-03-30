Morneau Shepell Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Morneau Shepell Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the February 28th total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 675.0 days.

Shares of MSIXF stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $25.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07. Morneau Shepell has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

MSIXF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.