Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2,717.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $112,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

MSI stock opened at $188.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.56 and a 52 week high of $190.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.