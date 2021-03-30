Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on MHGVY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,229. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

