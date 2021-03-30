Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Major Shareholder Sells $119,325,000.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 689,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 500,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after buying an additional 719,903 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after buying an additional 972,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,193,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.