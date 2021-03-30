Myriad Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,934.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Myriad has a market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $42,934.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Myriad has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 520.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,774,234,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

Myriad Coin Trading

