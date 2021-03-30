Name Changing Token (NCT) Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $333,992.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00048098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10,184.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.43 or 0.00633796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00067875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,131,149 coins and its circulating supply is 39,101,529 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

