NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Raised to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RBSPF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RBSPF opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion and a PE ratio of 29.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.