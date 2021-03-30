Needham & Company LLC Lowers PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Price Target to $8.00

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PFSW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised PFSweb from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PFSweb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PFSweb has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.31.

NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $6.38 on Friday. PFSweb has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.18 million, a PE ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. On average, research analysts expect that PFSweb will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200,731 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

