Needham & Company LLC Trims Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Target Price to $5.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LQDA. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.42 on Monday. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of $104.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 719,287 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $2,136,282.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,400,010 shares of company stock worth $4,187,309 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Liquidia by 534.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidia by 30.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Liquidia by 29.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

