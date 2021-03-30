Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.8% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $188,585,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,936,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 651,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,898,000 after purchasing an additional 143,932 shares during the period.

VB traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,704. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.05 and its 200-day moving average is $189.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $104.82 and a 1 year high of $223.62.

