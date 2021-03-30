Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390,507 shares of company stock valued at $373,518,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.55. 489,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,862,643. The company has a market capitalization of $824.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.68. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

