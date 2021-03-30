Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,003 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,003 shares during the quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,822,767.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,125,721.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.37.

Shares of CHWY traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,913. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.04 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

